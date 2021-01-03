South Dakota Governor rallies in Dalton

DALTON, Ga. (WDEF)- The long anticipated Georgia Senate runoff races will take place this week.

In a final attempt to rally North Georgia Voters, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem stopped by Dalton at a Get Out The Vote Rally.

- Advertisement -

The rally was held at the Cherokee Brewing and Pizza Company.

Noem spoke about the importance of the runoff race and how the election might effect America.

She said, “That’s why it is important that people show up and they vote and that they get the right people in Washington D.C. deciding what kind of country we will be in the future.”

The runoff will be held on Tuesday.