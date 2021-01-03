Death investigation at Silverdale Detention Center

HAMILTON CO., Tenn. (WDEF)- The Hamilton County Sheriff’s office will be investigating an inmate’s death at the Silverdale Detention Center.

According to the Sheriff’s office, corrections personnel called for medical assistance after 65-year-old Robert Leroy Ellison was found having a medical emergency.

HCSO says that medical personnel tried to provide medical assistance on the scene and pronounced Ellison deceased.

Hamilton County District Attorney Neal Pinkston directed the Criminal Investigations Division to conduct an investigative review.

We will keep you updated as we learn more.