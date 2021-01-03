NEW YEAR THRILLER: Brock’s late three puts Northwest over Dalton

TUNNEL HILL, Ga. (WDEF) — Northwest Whitfield already played the game of the year, just two days into 2021. Bruins boys basketball found themselves down by 12 to county rival Dalton with five minutes left in the game. Slowly but surely, Northwest erased the double-digit lead. Two 3-pointers from senior captain Jack Brock put the Catamounts in striking distance.

Then the shot of the night, with the game tied at 58 and 24 seconds to play, Brock bounced in a corner three to win the game.

Brock made five from distance, leading Northwest with 15 points. Payton Baker and Ray Morrison also had double-digit nights, with 14 and 12 points respectively.

Grayson Boyd led the attack for Dalton with a massive 21 points. Ashton Blackwell wasn’t far behind with 14, including a pivotal 2-point play to give the Cats the lead under a minute to play.