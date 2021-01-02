Cleveland Church hosts conference where many were mask less

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF)- As 2021 rolled in, many church goers in Cleveland celebrated the new year by attending a Christian conference.

For three days the Ramp at OCI held their winter ramp.

- Advertisement -

This video below was taken by an attendee.

The church received backlash on social media for the event because many who were in attendance were mask less.

George McClure says that his faith will continue to keep him safe.

News 12 asked McClure if he was worried about the Coronavirus. He said, “‘Okay, um No. The thing is that God does not give you the spirit of fear. Like I said before, you cannot fear when it comes to the Lord. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday night, what I seen there, was amazing.”

Governor Bill Lee’s executive order limits indoor public gatherings to 10 people, but worship services are excluded.

There are over 1,000 active COVID-19 cases in Bradley County.

The church plans to have a men’s conference in two weeks.