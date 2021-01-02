Blood Assurance in critical need of type O blood

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Blood Assurance is in critical need of donors.

Donation Centers across the Tennessee Valley are encouraging people through many different promotions.

Caitlin Stanley with Blood Assurance says, “The holidays are a really tough time for our blood center. Usage increases at our hospitals, our local hospitals. But, we see less donors. So, we are trying to do a lot of different promotions to really try to encourage people to give.”

Blood Assurance is looking for all kinds of blood but type O is their greatest need.

“O positive and O negative are actually at critical levels on our shelves right now. We have less than one days supply and we like to see at least five days supplies in order to be prepared for traumas and just any sort of hospital usage”, adds Stanley.

The donation center believes that many people may be afraid to give blood because of COVID-19.

Stanley says, “Blood donation is essential and perfectly safe at our Blood Assurance centers and drives. It is just really important that donors understand that we need blood year round.”

January is National Blood Donor Month and Blood Assurance has several promotions that they are running in order to encourage all blood types to donate.

“We are doing blood type wrist bands, which I think is very neat. So, you get a different color depending on what blood type you are and it is just something that you can wear as a reminder of giving back and saving lives.”

O positive and O negative donors can receive a ten dollar Amazon gift card.

This promotion will be ends Sunday, January 2nd and the gift card will be mailed.

For hours of operations check out Blood Assurance’s website.

Donations are appointment only at this time.