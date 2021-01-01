Time with family this New Year’s Day

HIXSON, Tennessee- Many more stores are open on News Years Day as compared the Christmas and Thanksgiving holidays.

This, combined with many other jobs having the day off, gave people time to go shopping.

Several people said this extra day off, when they would normally be working, allowed them extra time to go out to the stores.

One family said the holiday have them a rare day to be together.

“It’s our first day off together in a long time and we figured the stores will be less crowded. It’s nice to have a little family time especially because I work from home and he works out of the home, so it’s nice to have that.

Consumer experts say today followed a similar trend from Black Friday and last minute Christmas shopping, much less people were out shopping this year than on a typical New Years Day.