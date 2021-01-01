Tennessee, Georgia end year with increase in traffic fatalities

CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF) – On Friday, the Corbetts were heading through Georgia to be with family, and how they’ve stayed safe on their travel is pretty simple.

“Staying the speed limit and just watch out for the other drivers,” Robert Corbett, Jr. said.

“I don’t change lanes and bob and weave. I don’t run up somebody’s rear end,” Robert Corbett said.

2020 was a deadly year on the roads.

According to the most recent data by the state, Tennessee saw at least 1,211 deaths in 2020.

That’s 75 more fatalities reported for the entire year of 2019.

It’s been even more deadly in Georgia, the state saw at least 1,608 traffic related fatalities in 2020.

That’s 101 more deaths compared to all of 2019.

“Speed is a big factor in serious injury crashes and fatalities,” Georgia State Patrol Sgt. 1st Class Jason Buckner said.

Remembering not to speed and wearing a seat belt could help save lives, as well as putting your phone away.

“People want to be in contact constantly with family, and since they can’t see them right now with COVID, you’re seeing a lot more people talking on the phone,” Sgt. 1st Class Buckner said

Both Tennessee and Georgia have hands free laws.