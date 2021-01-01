Lost black lab **REWARD***

Please help us find our family’s 7 month old black lab named Rip. Rip was last seen in Wildwood, GA off Highway 11 near Creek Road. He is very sweet, but he is probably so scared. He was last seen on 12/31/2020 at 11:45 PM wearing a nylon blue colar. There will be a reward for his safe return.

(423) 208-1919



