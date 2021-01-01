Gyms working around COVID-19 as virus impacts New Year’s Resolutions

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee– New Year’s Day means resolution and one of the most common goals each year is getting into shape.

“2021 is here and we typically see a lot of people return to the gym or make the choice to get into a new program,” said CrossFit Brigade owner Emily Griffith.

January being the busiest month of the year for gyms is nothing different.

“We do a beginners program to get people started in the gym definitely picks up in January,” said Griffith.

What is different is entering the busiest part of the year during a pandemic.

“Normally in January, I have about 40 new clients the first week of January. This year we’re going to take that much slower and do about 10 per week,” said Griffith.

Griffith said CrossFit Brigade has continuously put money into the company to make sure new and old members can come workout safety.

“We made some big investments in safety for the environment we provide. We added a ginormous fan up in the ceiling because ventilation is such an important factor with the pandemic. We also invested in adding more big spaces, more squats stations, including an outdoor rig on our patio. That was not in the plans prior to COVID,” said Griffith.

She said being a CrossFit gym allows them to make sure everyone is working out safely with proper social distancing.

“We will have our equipment typically in the space when you arrive to class,” said Griffith. “So there’s a lot less movement about the building because we have to put on a mask just to move to the bathroom or go get a piece of equipment. So we try to get equipment to the area so, people are pretty much walking in and going to their stations.”

She said the people who are coming out to the gym during the pandemic are experiencing health not only for their bodies but, for their minds.

“More than ever we’re seeing now just the stress release aspect of it, but also the social aspect of being part of a community at a gym,” said Griffith. “Just knowing they feel comfortable enough and safe enough to come here and actually have some face-to-face interaction instead of just zooming.”