Weather Update: New Year’s Night Forecast – December 30th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Wet, Breezy, And Wet Start To The New Year!

Scattered showers will become more likely New Year’s Eve night with areas of rain moving in from the South. Foggy in the mountains with lows in the low 50’s. Wet and mild for New Year’s Day with areas of rain and a few thunderstorms moving through. It will be quite breezy as well with highs in the mid to upper 60’s.

Partly cloudy and mild Saturday with highs around 60. A few passing showers will move through Saturday night with lows in the upper 40’s. Mostly cloudy, but dry, and cooler Sunday with highs staying in the upper 40’s.

Extended Forecast: More sunshine returns Monday with highs back in the 50’s and lows in the low 30’s. Lots of sunshine for Tuesday and continued dry for Wednesday. Clouds and showers are forecast to move back in for Thursday.

Our seasonal highs and lows for this time of year are 50 & 31.

REMINDERS: Dress appropriately for freezing mornings, cover outdoor pipes, drip faucets, and bring your pets indoors as we get the coldest temps of the season … at least, the coldest we’ve seen so far – but there is MORE to come.

We’re getting in to the time to discuss freeze watches and warnings: Whenever you hear about those watches and warnings, remember a few things that could save you time, money, and a lot of headaches: Pets should be brought inside. Cover above-ground pipes, and protect all sensitive vegetation. Check on your neighbors and the elderly. In really, REALLY cold temperatures, make sure and open cabinet doors that face exterior walls, and allow a thin stream of water about the size of a pencil lead to run from the faucet farther away from where the water enters your home.

