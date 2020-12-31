Vols OL Cade Mays Not Turning Pro

Students in Hamilton County are winter on break, which means First Baptist Cares’ virtual learning center is empty.
As grant money for the fall is drying up, President of the non-profit Terry Ladd hopes it is full by spring semester.
Vols junior offensive lineman Cade Mays announced Thursday that he will return
for his senior year on Rocky Top rather than make himself eligible for the NFL Draft.
The 6’6, 320-pound Mays started his college career at Georgia before transferring to UT last January. Mays cited an opportunity to play with his younger brother Cooper as one of the reasons he left Athens for Knoxville. Cade Mays is a former 5 star high school recruit.
