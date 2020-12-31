Vols OL Cade Mays Not Turning Pro

Vols junior offensive lineman Cade Mays announced Thursday that he will return

for his senior year on Rocky Top rather than make himself eligible for the NFL Draft.

The 6’6, 320-pound Mays started his college career at Georgia before transferring to UT last January. Mays cited an opportunity to play with his younger brother Cooper as one of the reasons he left Athens for Knoxville. Cade Mays is a former 5 star high school recruit.