Police on report man was making bombs: ‘Hindsight is 20/20’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The Metro Nashville police chief says his officers properly handled a visit to the home of the Nashville bomber more than a year before they say he detonated an explosives-laden RV on Christmas Day in the city’s downtown. Police Chief John Drake recounted Wednesday that officers visited the home in August 2019 after Anthony Warner’s girlfriend told police he was building bombs in a recreational vehicle there. A newly released police report of that incident said officers did not make contact with Warner or see inside the RV. Drake said he thinks officers did everything they could legally do at that time though they could probably have followed up more.

By KIMBERLEE KRUESI, HALELUYA HADERO and MICHAEL BALSAMO, Associated Press