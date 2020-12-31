People are happy to say goodbye to 2020

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee- It’s News Year’s Eve and people world normally be partying together to celebrate in the new year, but not this year as large gathering are strongly discouraged.

“It would be magical thinking to think we’re not going to see a bump after all this travel around the holiday season of Christmas and New Year’s.”

2020 has been hard on a lot of people and they are ready to get to the 2021.

“I’m pretty excited, this has been a crazy little roller coaster for me a lot as happened both good and bad, mostly bad, but I’m looking forward to 2021.”

Most people agree Friday being 2021 isn’t the magically elixir to make everything okay again.

“I’m ready for all this to be over with. I don’t know if 2021 is going to change much but I’m hoping for the best.”

“Tomorrow’s a new day and I’m hopeful that 2021 is going to be spectacular.”

Several people did say the end of 2020 gives them a chance to look back on some bad memories, a little more fondly.

“Watching all of my large family six children six children in law, eight grandchildren gather for Thanksgiving and trying to figure out how to hugging one another and eat together and not be in the same room at the same time, it was crazy.”

“I bought this camper from my dad and we’ve been using it to kind of social distance.”

And it provided more time with family.

“The good thing about all this as I’m from Ohio, so we were quarantine for a couple months and just spending time at home with my wife, it was just awesome.”