Peach Bowl Coaches Favor Expanding CFB Playoffs

There was talk of maybe expanding the college football playoffs to eight teams this season because of COVID. Didn’t happen. If it had, maybe Georgia and Cincinnati might have squeezed in. The two clubs settled instead for a New Year’s day battle in the Peach Bowl, although both coaches seem to favor playoff expansion.

Said Cincinnati head coach Fickell:”Somebody told me Mack Brown said something last night that really made sense to me. You know when you start to have more guys that maybe don’t play in the bowl games, so to speak. Opt out or whatever it is. I think the way to continue to keep the stakes high and keep those guys involved might be some way somehow, expanding the playoffs.”

Said Georgia head coach Kirby Smart:”I’d just rather go further than eight if we’re going to do it. I certainly think if they did that, somebody in that back five, six, seven, or eight is going to win a national championship at some point. And that’s giving everybody a realistic shot.”