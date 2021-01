“Oskar” missing in Cleveland. Last seen Dec. 16 2020 on Old Parksville Rd. Nearest crossroads: Old Parksville Rd & Watson Rd.

Tricolor; black, tan stripes, and white. Orange patch on chin. Greenish/yellow eyes, depending on lighting. 6 years old, about 13 lbs. Neutered & microchipped # 991001000944461. Often does a “silent” meow.

(423) 331-9901