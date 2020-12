Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – Lines for the COVID-19 vaccinations at the Tennessee Riverpark are backed up with more than a two hour wait. Chattanooga Police want those seeking vaccinations to leave the line and try another time.

ADDITIONAL INFO: Wait time for vaccine est 2+ hours from @ChattStateCC entrance. #ChattPD, @THPChattanooga, @myTDOT all assisting w/ traffic control. Vaccine site open until 5PM today (12/31/20). https://t.co/WXmpEFqWBW — Chattanooga Police (@ChattanoogaPD) December 31, 2020