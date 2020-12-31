Houston Worried About Derrick Henry’s Famous Stiff Arm

By
Rick Nyman
-
0
0

The Titans Derrick Henry has topped 200 yards rushing in each of his last two meetings against Houston.
The Titans would love to see him reach that mark again Sunday against the Texans since Tennessee needs a win to clinch a playoff spot.
Although Houston’s defensive coordinator would prefer that Henry leave his famous stiff arm at home.

Said Houston coordinator Anthony Weaver:”in terms of coaching against it. That’s easy. You try to tell guys you know eyes to the thighs. Drive for five. Not to tackle the guy high or knock down the stiff arm if you see it. I’m just glad I don’t have to face it personally. I mean. (chuckles) I’m not trying to be on SportsCenter with some of those things that he has done, but he is certainly a dynamic back.”

Titans and Texans kick at 4:25, and it will be televised on News 12 Now

