Early voting ends in runoff election in Georgia

WALKER COUNTY, Ga, (WDEF) – Ballots headed into the Walker County Courthouse Thursday after three weeks of early voting.

People could vote at the courthouse or, for the last week, cast their ballot at satellite locations.

- Advertisement -

“Normally for a runoff we don’t have satellite locations, but in this instance the board wanted to, it’s a very highly contested race and so the board wanted to make it where the north end had a satellite location open so did open them all for three days,” Walker County Director of Elections Danielle Montgomery said.

The runoff races are for Georgia’s two seats in the U-S Senate, as well as a seat on the Public Service Commission.

Over 2.5 million Georgians have already voted.

In Walker County, they saw more than a typical runoff, but less than the November general election.

“About 9800 voted early in the three weeks here and at the other four locations and we’ve received back about 4700 absentee ballots,” Montgomery said.

Not all counties closed voting locations at the same time Thursday.

In Whitfield County, they shut doors at 5 p.m.

Catoosa County ended at Noon, and Walker County at 2 p.m.

News 12 saw multiple people show up after hours only to find out that the polls were closed.

“Just feels disenfranchised,” Craig Murray said.

Murray tried to vote in Walker County.

He said he got a letter in the mail detailing when to vote.

It was addressed from the Democratic Party of Georgia.

It gave the voting locations and said voting would end at 5 p.m.

Since he’s going out of town, he’s concerned he won’t get to vote at all.

“I think it contributes to the growing frustration, mistrust if you will. So I hope this election turns out the way I want it to or I’ll be really upset,” Murray said.

If you missed out on early voting, Montgomery said that the only other way to cast your ballot will be on Election Day unless you’ve received an absentee ballot.

Folks can turn in those ballots at a drop-off box before 7 p.m. on election day.