Vols Breeze Past Mizzou in Winning SEC Opener 73-53

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) – Santiago Vescovi scored 15 points and Yves Pons and Jaden Springer added 13 apiece as No. 7 Tennessee routed No. 12 Missouri 73-53 in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams. The Volunteers shot 50% from the field and 5 of 7 from long range on the way to their seventh straight win. Xavier Pinson led Missouri with 11 points.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)