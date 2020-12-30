Vols Breeze Past Mizzou in Winning SEC Opener 73-53

Students in Hamilton County are winter on break, which means First Baptist Cares’ virtual learning center is empty.
As grant money for the fall is drying up, President of the non-profit Terry Ladd hopes it is full by spring semester.
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) – Santiago Vescovi scored 15 points and Yves Pons and Jaden Springer added 13 apiece as No. 7 Tennessee routed No. 12 Missouri 73-53 in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams. The Volunteers shot 50% from the field and 5 of 7 from long range on the way to their seventh straight win. Xavier Pinson led Missouri with 11 points.
