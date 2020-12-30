Senator Perdue campaigns in Dalton with runoff election day less than a week away

DALTON, Ga. (WDEF) – U.S. Senator David Perdue, (R-Ga.) spoke with supporters at Cherokee Brewing + Pizza Company in Dalton Wednesday afternoon.

Recent polling suggests that Perdue is in a very tight runoff against Democrat Jon Ossoff.

“2.5 million people voted for me, more than any other Republican in history, and yet, here we are because we’re a few thousand votes short of the 50 percent rule and so we’re in this runoff, a nine week runoff, and I feel really good about it,” Senator Perdue said.

It’s one of two crucial runoff races in Georgia that will decide which party controls the Senate.

Both the President and President-Elect will be in Georgia to stump for their candidates.

Joe Biden will be in Atlanta on Monday, that same day, Donald Trump will be in Dalton.

“He’s coming for one reason and that’s to remind the people of Georgia of what’s at stake,” Senator Perdue said.

All this comes as some GOP lawmakers are at odds with President Trump over his efforts to increase stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000 for most Americans.

On Sunday night, the President approved $600 checks.

“I’m really proud that we did that. It doesn’t go far enough, but it’s a start. Those checks are coming out this week. I support the president in his desire to have a stronger stipend. This is not the last time we’re going to do it, and I’m calling right now for a vote on that in the senate,” Senator Perdue said.

Ossoff counters that Senator Perdue never supported stimulus checks during the pandemic.

So far over, 2.5 million people have already voted in the upcoming election.

Early voting at many places ends Thursday.

Election Day for the runoff races is on Tuesday.