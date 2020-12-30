Senate rejects vote on Trump’s push for $2K checks

WASHINGTON (AP) – Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has shut the door on President Donald Trump’s push for $2,000 COVID-19 relief checks. The Republican leader says Congress has provided enough pandemic aid and he’s blocked another attempt by Democrats to force a vote. McConnell is unwilling to budge, despite political pressure from Trump and even some fellow GOP senators. Trump wants the recently approved $600 checks increased threefold. But McConnell is dismissing the idea of “survival checks,” saying the money would go to plenty of American households that don’t need it. McConnell’s refusal to act means Trump’s demand for more aid is all but dead.

By LISA MASCARO, AP Congressional Correspondent