Mom To Mom – Ring In the New Year with a Fun Drink for Your Kids

We have a fun drink your kids can ring the new year end with. We’re making Ring Pop Mocktails. It’s so easy, even your kids can make them. Just two ingredients. All you need is the seltzer water, and a Ring Pop. And if you want to get more creative, you can always do colored sugar and of course, cherries. It just makes the drink seem a little bit more fancier. This is really simple. I started out getting these cups, I got at of the dollar store, but you can get them anywhere.

So what you want to do is you want to pour in your seltzer water, just a little bit. Then you’re going to throw in your Ring Pop and let it sit for just a little bit, because basically it just soaks up all the flavors and it takes on the flavor of the Ring Pop.

Now, if you want to get real fancy with it, this is where you’ll get your cup wet. Just dip it in the water. Then you put it in your colored sugar. Twirl it around for a little bit. Get it nice and coated. Then you put your seltzer water in and then you throw your Ring Pop in and this is where I like to garnish with some cherries to make it seem extra special.

Now you just add your fancy straw. I like the twisty ones because then you can twist it and turn it however you like, or of course the kids will figure out how they like it. You just throw it in there and then boom. You got your mocktails.

As you can see, it has dissolved nicely and it is the perfect mocktail to ring in the New Years with your kids. They’re absolutely going to love this and it tastes delicious.

