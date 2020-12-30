Georgia RB James Cook Missing Peach Bowl Following His Father’s Death

Students in Hamilton County are winter on break, which means First Baptist Cares’ virtual learning center is empty.
As grant money for the fall is drying up, President of the non-profit Terry Ladd hopes it is full by spring semester.
Georgia running back James Cook will miss Friday’s Peach Bowl against Cincinnati following the death of his father on Tuesday. Cook’s father, James, died unexpectedly at the age of 46 from complications due to diabetes.
Cook is the Dawgs second leading rusher, but he leads the team in yards per carry, averaging 6.7 yards every time he runs the ball.
Cook is the younger brother of Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook.
