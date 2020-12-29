Weather Update: Tuesday Morning’s Forecast – December 29th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): A Warming Trend For The Week , A Wet New Year’s Eve , And A Partially Wet New Years Day!



Monday Morning: Only a few clouds, but the big story this morning is the dense fog. The heaviest – hit areas for fog is primarily from Chattanooga Southward through Rome, and then East of I-75. Morning lows will be in the upper 20’s & very low 30’s.

- Advertisement -

Monday Afternoon: Much more sunshine and slightly cooler temperatures. Monday, we hit the official high of 58. Today, we should see 53 degrees., and dry conditions throughout the day.

Monday Night: This evening will be quiet, with increasing clouds and low temperatures dropping into the upper 30’s to low 40’s. Also, some additional fog could develop by Wednesday morning as well.

Extended Forecast: Expect mainly dry conditions and slightly above normal temps until Wednesday late. Then, the above normal temperatures will continue, but the rain returns late Wednesday night. More rain anticipated Thursday before ending around midday Friday.

Our seasonal highs and lows for this time of year are 50 & 32.

REMINDERS: Dress appropriately for freezing mornings, cover outdoor pipes, drip faucets, and bring your pets indoors as we get the coldest temps of the season … at least, the coldest we’ve seen so far – but there is MORE to come.

51 & 32 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs as well as the early morning lows are now on the way down!

We’re getting in to the time to discuss freeze watches and warnings: Whenever you hear about those watches and warnings, remember a few things that could save you time, money, and a lot of headaches: Pets should be brought inside. Cover above-ground pipes, and protect all sensitive vegetation. Check on your neighbors and the elderly. In really, REALLY cold temperatures, make sure and open cabinet doors that face exterior walls, and allow a thin stream of water about the size of a pencil lead to run from the faucet farther away from where the water enters your home.

Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.