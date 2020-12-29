Senator Perdue Supports $2,000 Stimulus Check

Georgia Senator David Perdue is supporting a $2000 stimulus check. Perdue retweeted a statement from President Trump calling for the $2000 check and added that he “supports this push for direct relief for the American people.”

On Monday the House voted overwhelmingly to meet the president’s demand, but Republican senators have resisted increasing spending. The Senate is scheduled to meet Tuesday, and Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has declined to publicly address how he plans to handle the issue.

- Advertisement -

President @realdonaldtrump is right — I support this push for $2,000 in direct relief for the American people. https://t.co/Al3USM7zPr — David Perdue (@Perduesenate) December 29, 2020

By LISA MASCARO and JILL COLVIN, Associated Press