Mocs Enter SoCon Play With Historic 9-0 Record

By
Rick Nyman
-
0
6

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) Playing college basketball during a global pandemic is historic enough, then the Chattanooga Mocs took it to another historic level.
They got off to a 9-0 start, which is the best in school history.
UTC will try to keep the good times going Wednesday as they tip off their SoCon schedule.

Said head coach Lamont Paris:”It has been an interesting year. I’ll say that.”
Yeah playing in front of cardboard cut-outs qualifies for an interesting year.
And yet here’s UTC as one of only two teams in the country to achieve a 9-0 record.
Said Paris:”It’s just ironic or a little crazy that in that time that we would be playing or have played the best overall basketball in this year relative to other years when you feel like it’s a more normal year.”
What makes it even more amazing is the fact that the Mocs leading scorer David Jean Baptiste left the team after five games.
That meant more playing time for redshirt freshman and East Hamilton grad Jamaal Walker.
Said Paris:”You’ve got a guy like Jamaal Walker, who is thrust into a starting role. All he does is some really normal stuff that allows the game to continue to be played, and then every now and then, you’ll notice him because he does something really good.”
Hard not to notice Malachi Smith.
He has seven double-doubles in nine games, including a 29-point outburst his last time on the court.
Said Paris:”I’m a little surprised that he has been consistently able to rebound the way that he has.”
So Chattanooga is 9-0 overall, but they’re 0-0 in the SoCon.
They open league play Wednesday afternoon against the preseason favorite, Furman.
Said Paris:”Yeah. It’s time for phase two. We’re ready for that. We’ve done a good job in phase one, and we start off with a really tough opponent. It’ll be a good. It’ll be another great test to show exactly where you are.”

- Advertisement -

The Mocs and Furman tip at 1pm Wednesday at McKeinze Arena.

Previous articleLady Vols First Two SEC Games Postponed After Positive COVID Test
Next articleHoliday season deadly on roadways in Georgia
mm
Rick Nyman
Rick Nyman grew up in Anniston, Alabama and attended the University of Alabama. His television career started at WJSU-TV in Anniston where he had the opportunity to cover SEC football with Alabama and Auburn. Anniston is just 20 minutes from the Talladega Speedway, so NASCAR was a big part of his sports coverage. Due to this he was able to interview Davey Allison, Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, and several other top-name NASCAR drivers. Rick's next television job was in Savannah, Georgia, where he covered basketball player Kwame Brown (now with the Washington Wizards), who later became the first ever high school player selected as the top pick in the NBA draft. He covered the PGA Tour's annual swing thru Hilton Head and also had the opportunity of covering the Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl appearance in 1999 in Miami. Rick especially enjoys all the atmosphere, tradition and drama of college football. He also likes profiling sports personalities and learning what drives them both on and off the field. If he's not covering sports, he's either watching Seinfield or David Letterman, playing golf, reading, or working out. What he enjoys about Chattanooga is the passion people have for sports. The mountainous region of Chattanooga reminds him of his hometown of Anniston, which also has big, beautiful trees and plenty of hills. You can contact Rick at rnyman@wdef.com.