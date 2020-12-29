Mocs Close Out Non Conference Schedule With 77-64 Win Over North Alabama

(gomocs.com) FLORENCE, Ala. — Eboni Williams recorded her second straight double-double, leading the Chattanooga women’s basketball team to a 77-64 win over North Alabama Tuesday afternoon at Flowers Hall. Chattanooga improves to 5-4 on the year and the Lions fall to 1-8.

Williams was one of three Mocs in double figures with a game-high 17 points and added 12 rebounds for her second double-double this season. Dena Jarrells added 13 points and four assists off the bench and Abbey Cornelius was 6-of-6 from the floor with 12 points.

The Mocs led 53-48 heading into the final frame and led by as much as 15 mid-way through the fourth. Morgan Hill got the scoring started for the Mocs in the period with a 3-pointer and Williams capped off a 9-2 run with a pair of free throws to put UTC up 62-50 just two minutes into the quarter.

After trading points over the next two minutes, Cornelius put back a missed shot to give UTC a 68-56 lead and blocked a 3-point attempt on the other end. Hill grabbed the rebound and Williams scored off an offensive rebound on the other end to stretch the lead to 70-56. The lead grew to 15 points on a free throw from Amaria Pugh who had five points and three steals in the game.

The Mocs outscored UNA 24-16 in the fourth quarter and held on to the double-digit lead the rest of the way, making 11-of-12 from the free throw line in the period.

The opening quarter saw the Mocs get out to a 19-14 lead behind nine points from Williams. UTC shot 64.3 percent from the field, making 9-of-14 and a 3-pointer. For the game, Chattanooga was 28-of-59 (47.5%) and made just four from long range. From the free throw line, UTC shot 70.8 percent overall making 17-of-24.

Bria Dial added nine points, Hill had seven points and five rebounds and Sigrun Olafsdottir chipped in six.

Jaila Roberts and Jaida Bond combined for 33 of the Lions’ points and Sakyia White and Savannah Holt each contributed nine off the bench. White led UNA with seven rebounds and Roberts had four assists and three steals. UNA shot 35.5 percent for the game and was 16-of-21 from the free throw line.

UTC outscored the Lions 44-36 in the paint and scored 16 points off 15 UNA miscues while giving up 13 points off a season-low 17 turnovers. The Mocs had 44 rebounds, second most this season, and scored 11 points off 13 offensive boards. Chattanooga’s bench, with scoring from five different players, outmatched North Alabama’s 28-20.

Chattanooga opens Southern Conference play Saturday, January 9 at home against East Tennessee State. The game is set to tip off at 2:00 p.m.