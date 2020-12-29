Former Heritage Pitching Star Cole Wilcox Traded From San Diego to Tampa

SAN DIEGO (AP) – The San Diego Padres have finalized their acquisition of ace left-hander Blake Snell from the Tampa Bay Rays, sending four prospects in exchange for the 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner. The Rays will receive right-handers Luis Patiño and Cole Wilcox and catchers Francisco Mejía and Blake Hunt in the deal announced Tuesday. Snell went 4-1 with a 3.24 ERA in 11 starts during the pandemic-shortened 2020 regular season, then went 2-2 with a 3.03 ERA in six postseason starts. He was memorably pulled from Game 6 of the World Series after 73 pitches, and the Rays went on to lose the game and the Series to the Dodgers. Wilcox played high school baseball at Heritage before attending college at Georgia. The hard throwing right-hander was taken in the third round of the MLB Draft last summer by the Padres.

