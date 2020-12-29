Cleveland Police identify victim in homicide investigation

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF) – On Tuesday, the Cleveland Police Department identified the victim in a homicide investigation as 26-year-old Cleveland man Antwuan Devonte Stokes.

Authorities said that on Monday they got responded to a shots fired call on Bernham Drive.

That’s where they found the victim dead in the middle of the road.

Cleveland Police Sgt. Evie West said that persons of interest were seen leaving in a car.

She said that they are urging people to contact detectives if they’ve seen or heard anything related to the incident.

“That is how we can get this information, we can find out more about the information about why this happened, who was involved and try to put the pieces of the puzzle together as to why did this happen, what happened,” Sgt. West said.

If you have any information contact Cleveland Police.