Weather Update: Monday Morning’s Forecast – December 28th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): A Warming Trend For The Week – And A Wet New Year’s Eve!



This Morning: Lots of clouds and only a few sprinkles. The sprinkles we do see popping up are mainly to the North of the metro Chattanooga area. A wide variety of temperatures will kick off the week as well, with lows of 32 degrees in and around Murphy, NC, up to the lower 50’s in Winchester.

This Afternoon: Clouds & sunshine mixed, with dry conditions and slightly above normal temperatures. Highs in most of the area between 50 & 55. Our normal daytime high in late December is 50.

Tonight: More clouds will return, and some fog will likely be forming late as well. Low temperatures across the area will fall between 30 & 35 throughout the vicinity.

Tomorrow: Again, another day of clouds and sunshine mixed, with temps only slightly cooler. Highs on Tuesday will be between 47 & 53.

Extended Forecast: Expect mainly dry conditions and slightly above normal temps until Wednesday late. Then, the above normal temperatures will continue, but the rain returns late Wednesday night. More rain anticipated Thursday before ending around midday Friday.

REMINDERS: Dress appropriately for freezing mornings, cover outdoor pipes, drip faucets, and bring your pets indoors as we get the coldest temps of the season … at least, the coldest we’ve seen so far – but there is MORE to come.

51 & 32 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs as well as the early morning lows are now on the way down!

We’re getting in to the time to discuss freeze watches and warnings: Whenever you hear about those watches and warnings, remember a few things that could save you time, money, and a lot of headaches: Pets should be brought inside. Cover above-ground pipes, and protect all sensitive vegetation. Check on your neighbors and the elderly. In really, REALLY cold temperatures, make sure and open cabinet doors that face exterior walls, and allow a thin stream of water about the size of a pencil lead to run from the faucet farther away from where the water enters your home.

