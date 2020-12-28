Homicide investigation in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF) – According to Cleveland Police, they got a shots fired call just before 4, and when they got to Bernham Drive, they found a man dead in the road.

Investigators said he was shot.

- Advertisement -

“This was not a random act. This was something that was targeted, and it’s obvious from the signs and what people saw and what people heard, and so, I do not believe that our community is in danger,” Cleveland Police Sgt. Evie West said

The body was found next to Paul Huff Plaza and near multiple hotels and businesses.

Eric Neece said he was at work when it happened, not far from where the body was found.

He said that he didn’t hear gunshots, but saw the many police cars on the scene.

“It’s kind of freaky really, because I never really see stuff like this living in Cleveland,” Neece said.

Sgt. West said that investigators spoke with several witnesses and have surveillance footage that shows what happened.

Pictures captured what’s been identified as the suspect vehicle, a 2008 tan Chevrolet Malibu.

“There were multiple people in that car. They fled the scene without rendering aid, and so, they would actually be responsible for that, and so, that’s why we are looking for the people of interest that belong to that car, that were in that car and left the scene,” Sgt. West said.

If you have any information on this situation or the vehicle, call Cleveland Police at (423)-476-7511.

You can also send them a confidential tip.