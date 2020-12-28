COVID Has Made For a Tough Season For All CFB Teams Including Georgia

Hopefully COVID won’t affect Georgia Friday in the Peach Bowl against Cincinnati.

Dawgs coach Kirby Smart jokes that football in a pandemic is a thrill a minute.

Said Smart:”It’s a thrill a minute you know. We’ve had good information. Bad information. Information to change. (chuckles) So it has been a struggle. I can say that. I don’t know what the threshold is for what you can deal with in a season and stay sane. We have stretched that rubber band about as far as the elasticity is ready to break in terms of what you can stand. If you just write a book on this season. It would be hard for me to imagine people being able to handle another year like this year back-to-back, and I have no idea what the future holds.”