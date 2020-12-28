Bama Coordinator Pete Golding Downplays Getting Yelled at By Nick Saban

In the SEC title game against Florida, Bama defensive coordinator Pete Golding had one of those experiences with Nick Saban that assistants hope to avoid. He was yelled at.

Golding says the experience really wasn’t that bad.

Said Golding:”I think when you invest as much as coach saban invests into this program and into football and things like that. When something doesn’t get executed or it doesn’t go the way it is supposed to go, you’re frustrated like we all are. It’s no different. I mean that’s part of it. That’s in any job with any boss. I think it was just kind of a motivation speech at that time. Let’s get’em going and let’s roll.”