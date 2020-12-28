AT&T Recovery Work Continues

Nashville, TN (WDEF) – AT&T will waive data overage charges for customers across states such as Tennessee, Georgia, and Alabama from until Thursday, December 31st. The company continues to repair systems affected by the Christmas morning explosion in Nashville that affected communications systems across the region.

In a statement released Monday, AT&T says, “Recovery work will continue today as we address the few remaining services and customers that may be impacted by this event. Twenty-three of our disaster recovery technology and support trailers arrived in Nashville yesterday. This equipment will be critical as we maintain service and make repairs in the days ahead.”

AT&T will continue to post updates on the recovery process on their website here.