SODDY-DAISY, Tennessee- Emily Graffius and her husband adopted Abram in August.

“We knew we were always going to grow our family. So we started with foster care and wanted to help kids in our community and eventually we ended up adopting a child,” said Graffius.

This holiday season included Abram, another foster kid, and their two biological kids.

“They were really excited to add brothers to their family, my older kids are 14 and 10 so, they’re able to help out with the two 2 year olds,” said Graffius.

They adopted Abram with the help of Tennessee Kids Belong, an organization that focuses on fostering and adopting kids.

“We have Tennessee in a macro level for foster care support. We equip leaders on how to help foster kids, businesses, were involved with government,” said Graffius.

2020 has required Tennessee Kids Belong and the Department of Children Services to adjust how adoptions happen but, they have been able to pivot successfully.

“DCS is really continue to keep things moving they’ve been available to help kids and foster families to take care of kids and to be able to support foster families the best that they can,” said Graffius.

She said there are still plenty of kids who need a family and she’s proud she could add Abram into their family.

“Because there’s always foster kids in a pandemic and not in a pandemic. So we are continued navigate for the vulnerable kids in our society,” said Graffius.

And soon Graffius and her husband expect to be adopting again.