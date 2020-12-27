Koo misses game-tying FG as Falcons lose to Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Patrick Mahomes threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Demarcus Robinson with just under two minutes. Then the Kansas City Chiefs watched as Pro Bowl kicker Younghoe Koo missed the tying field-goal try with 9 seconds left to give them a 17-14 win over the Atlanta Falcons and the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs. The Chiefs (14-1) won their NFL-record seventh straight one-possession game and matched a franchise record with their 10th straight win. The Falcons (4-11) lost by six points or fewer for the seventh time this season.

The one thing the Atlanta Falcons could count on all season was Younghoe Koo, their Pro Bowl kicker who had made 27 consecutive field-goal attempts. So when he sliced a 39-yard attempt wide right Sunday that would have sent their game against the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs to overtime – well, that’s pretty much how the season has gone for a team that was instead left to dwell on its seventh loss in a one-possession game.