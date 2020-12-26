Weather Update: Sunday’s Forecast – December 27th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Warming Back to the 50’s Sunday!

Sunday morning lows will be near the mid to upper 20’s with more sunshine continued. Clouds will start to increase towards the late afternoon with high temperatures even warmer near the low to mid 50’s. Overnight, clouds will overtake the valley with a few, light morning showers likely for Monday. Monday morning will be cold and cloudy with temperatures near the mid 30’s. Showers will quickly dry out and the valley could even see a few peaks of sun towards the afternoon with highs near 55.

Tuesday will be dry but cloudy ahead of our next big rain maker that will arrive mid week.

Our seasonal highs and lows for this time of year are 50 & 32.

REMINDERS: Dress appropriately for freezing mornings, cover outdoor pipes, drip faucets, and bring your pets indoors as we get the coldest temps of the season … at least, the coldest we’ve seen so far – but there is MORE to come.

We’re getting in to the time to discuss freeze watches and warnings: Whenever you hear about those watches and warnings, remember a few things that could save you time, money, and a lot of headaches: Pets should be brought inside. Cover above-ground pipes, and protect all sensitive vegetation. Check on your neighbors and the elderly. In really, REALLY cold temperatures, make sure and open cabinet doors that face exterior walls, and allow a thin stream of water about the size of a pencil lead to run from the faucet farther away from where the water enters your home.

