Christmas Day shooting leaves one in critical condition

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A Christmas Day shooting has left one man in critical condition.

According to the Chattanooga police, the shooting happened in the 3500 block of McArthur Avenue.

Police say that the 52-year-old victim was shot in the front yard of the residence.

CPD says that 30-year-old Darrius Robinson was taken into custody on the scene and charged with Attempted Criminal Homicide, Aggravated Assault, and Reckless Endangerment.

If you have any information about this incident, contact CPD.