AT&T outage update

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.(WDEF)- Communications outages continue to affect large areas of Tennessee.

AT&T customers in North Georgia, Alabama and Kentucky are reporting outages as well.

As federal law enforcement officials continue investigating the explosion that shook downtown Nashville on Christmas morning, they announced that they are working to fix the issue.

Mickey French, of the bureau of alcohol, tobacco and firearms, said,”It is a big operation with the building itself. We’re trying to at least get the generators back in order so that the mobile phones will be back into operation.”

Locally people around the Tennessee are still dealing with outages as well.

One Chattanooga woman says that she was traveling to see family members in Alabama for the holiday—-and having no cell service made that more difficult than normal.

“I’m actually at my moms today and just planning to come see them, we haven’t been able to communicate with them. We did figure out that we could use Facebook while we were at home. So, we did use a messenger call. But, just as we were traveling, we couldn’t call or text, couldn’t use our GPS if roads were blocked and things like that. So, it has been kind of a challenge to go back to how things used to be and not have our phones available all of the time”, says Julie Baddley.

Many businesses are only taking cash at this time because of the outages.

Also several local 911 call centers are asking you to use their landlines.

Both Sequatchie and Rhea counties have posted their landline information to their Facebook pages for residents.

Hamilton County Dispatch has not reported any outages.

AT&T updated their website today saying:

We continue to make progress in our restoration following this devastating explosion. We are completing our work as quickly and as safely as possible. We are beginning to restore power to the facilities in the building after connecting generators through the walls. We are hopeful this equipment may be back online in the hours ahead. We worked with the Fire Marshal and local officials to ensure this was done safely.

We are pleased to report that we have restored much of the mobility services that were affected in the Lexington, Kentucky area. We will continue to bring more areas back online as quickly as possible. In Nashville, we have deployed more than 6 portable cell sites to aid in communication including for restoration teams and first responders. We have additional assets in route for deployment in the region.

Additionally, we are contributing $100,000 to the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation to support area businesses impacted by the recent explosion and to help law enforcement collect information for their ongoing investigation. We are proud to call Nashville home and to be working alongside First Responders and community leaders who are exhibiting the strength of this community.

You can get the latest updates from the company here.