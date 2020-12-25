Willow, a Black Russian Terrier, was last seen on 12-20-2020 around E Brainerd Road and London Lane. She is a large, shaggy dog that’s about 8 years old and deaf. Due to medical conditions she needs her family. Please let me know if you see or know anything about where she might be.
(423) 305-4258
Lost Black Russian Terrier – East Brainerd Area
