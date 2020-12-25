Hooked On Science – Why You Need To Keep Your Christmas Tree Watered

SCIENCE SAFETY

PLEASE follow these safety precautions when doing any science experiment.

• ALWAYS have an adult present.

• ALWAYS wear the correct safety gear while doing any experiment.

• NEVER eat or drink anything while doing any experiment.

• REMEMBER experiments may require marbles, small balls, balloons, and other small parts. Those objects could become a CHOKING HAZARD. Adults are to perform those experiments using these objects. Any child can choke or suffocate on uninflated or broken balloons. Keep uninflated or broken balloons away from children.

Watch the video to see why it’s important to keep your Christmas tree watered. “Do you have a real Christmas tree? You know, one you went into the forest and cut down? If so, you know the importance behind watering that Christmas tree. If you don’t, the oxygen in the air will mix with the dead pine needles and a hot Christmas tree light bulb, and you will complete the fire triangle, creating combustion, and your Christmas tree goes up in flames. Just like that! For Hooked On Science, I’m Jason Lindsey.”