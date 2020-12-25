Chattanooga Community Kitchen serving Christmas meals and opening warming shelters

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee- Even in 2020 the Chattanooga Community Kitchen has always been there to help.

“Ee’ve been very blessed to have an incredible and supportive community we’ve been able to stay open every day even since March we haven’t missed a single meal throughout this entire course of events but it’s Been in almost changing daily activity,” said CEO Jens Christensen.

COVID-19 has impacted the way everyone has had to operate but the Chattanooga Community Kitchen has always continued to serve meals and Christmas Day is no exception.

“They are able to come inside have a hot meal the traditional Christmas dinner and of course have a blaze just to take a shower to be during this wonderful holiday,” said Christensen.

Santa even made an appearance for the big occasion.

“Oh he comes lately every year he spends his day, many people don’t realize this but, the story of Christmas is about a homeless young baby in a manger and Santa come to the center homelessness here in Chattanooga to make sure everybody has gifts make sure he can spread that Christmas cheer and COVID-19 or not he is insistent that he make it,” said Christensen,” said Christensen.

And with below Freezing temperature both on a Christmas Day and Christmas Eve the Community kitchen is providing overnight shelter as well.

“Allowing men women or children whoever may be outside to come inside and be safe from the cold especially on a night like Christmas where it’s critically important,” said Christensen.

Safety measures are of course taken as people need to have a negative Covid rapid test, if the test is positive they will need to go to the Salvation Army, and some families will have their meals delivered to them.