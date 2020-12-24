Young Girl AIM’s to Help Others

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF)- “I like making things. I love art” said 9 year old Navera Bridges.

Navera wasted no time in her early life to start her business Adorable Items Made or AIM, to sell decorative bracelets.

“And I want to help others” said Navera.

And that’s exactly what she’s doing.

Navera used the money she’s earned to buy gifts for the Angel Tree program and donated 400 dollars to the Boys and Girls Club in Cleveland, Tennessee.

“They were blown away because of how young I am and how much money I donated to them to buy jackets” said Navera.

“I want to go as long as she wants to go” said Navara’s mom Enchanti Cheatham.

Cheatham says her daughter’s current goal is to donate money every month.

“And to release new designs just to keep people interested and coming and for them to see that she’s actually donating to local communities” said Cheatham.

Navera’s response when asked why the spirit of giving is so important to her: “Just to give the love of Christ and to help them if they don’t have a lot of money to buy their kids anything just to help them put a little bit.”

If you or someone you know would like to purchase a bracelet and support a good cause go to ‘Aim by Navera Bridges’ on Facebook.