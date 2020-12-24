Weather Update: Christmas Day’s Forecast – December 25th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Flurries & Cold for Christmas Day!

Christmas Eve Night: Rain will begin transitioning into wintry mix later this afternoon as temps drop. Light snow showers will be expected for the mountain tops and a few flurries for the Valley. Snow totals will range from 0-0.5” for the valley including Chattanooga, but for higher elevations could see up to 1-3” of snow into Friday afternoon. However, all moisture on the ground will freeze so beware of black ice forming on roads and frost on cars. For larger accumulations of snow, we’ll be looking towards the Smokies, as always!

CHRISTMAS WILL BE COLD! Early risers will feel wind chills in the low to mid 10’s with actual temperatures close to the low to mid 20’s and a few, light snow showers. High temperatures will be lingering near freezing for the afternoon with bluster conditions all day. While there will be sunshine, it will be a perfect day to stay indoors and make some hot chocolate!

Sunshine continues into Saturday with warmer temperatures near the mid to upper 40’s.

Our seasonal highs and lows for this time of year are 50 & 32.

REMINDERS: Dress appropriately for freezing mornings, cover outdoor pipes, drip faucets, and bring your pets indoors as we get the coldest temps of the season … at least, the coldest we’ve seen so far – but there is MORE to come.

We’re getting in to the time to discuss freeze watches and warnings: Whenever you hear about those watches and warnings, remember a few things that could save you time, money, and a lot of headaches: Pets should be brought inside. Cover above-ground pipes, and protect all sensitive vegetation. Check on your neighbors and the elderly. In really, REALLY cold temperatures, make sure and open cabinet doors that face exterior walls, and allow a thin stream of water about the size of a pencil lead to run from the faucet farther away from where the water enters your home.

