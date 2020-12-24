Santa Train rolls on with some modifications

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – On a wet and cold Christmas Eve, cars lined up at Chattanooga State.

“We’re all Chattanooga Fire, Police, Hamilton County EMS, Chattanooga STARS,” Forgotten Child Fund President Kelly Simmons said.

It was the Santa Train that left the school and headed on to spread Christmas cheer.

The annual event is put on through the Forgotten Child Fund.

The organization has been collecting applications since October, and on Thursday, Santa and his crew delivered presents to the families identified as most in need.

“They’re the 10 most neediest. They go through our clearing house, and our volunteers at the application center screen these people. We go out, check it, make sure that it’s the 10 most neediest,” Simmons said.

Folks started planning for this year’s Santa Train in August, then, because of the coronavirus pandemic they weren’t sure it was going to happen.

However, the pandemic did not stop the train, but it was modified.

“Most of the time Santa Claus goes into the house. This year we’re going to drop it right on the curb, wave at them and then go on to our next stop.”

The changes are a part of the great effort and dedication from folks who wanted to make sure the Santa Train tradition would continue on.

This year was the 56th year the train has rolled through neighborhoods bringing joy to families in need.