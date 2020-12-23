Will people be traveling this year due to COVID

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee- Despite health warning holiday travel has already set a new record for business weekend of the Pandemic

Health experts said Thanksgiving travel has been confirmed as a reason for the uptick in COVID cases.

Now health experts fear a bigger surge could be on the horizon.

Over 3 million people have already passed through TSA despite request from health departments to not travel.

“You have a surge upon a surge in before you can handle that more people are going to travel over Christmas we could start to see things really get bad in the middle of January,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci.

“A lot of it has to do with the virus don’t wanna be exposed anything or expose anyone else,” said Doug Phillips.

Phillips said he is staying home because he feels it is the reasonable thing to do.

“I think we all have to do what we can do to limit the spread and I’m concerned that I have it I’m not really super concerned that I’m going to get it because I pretty much stay home but it just seems like the smart thing to do just to avoid travel at this point,” said Phillips.

Daniel Olson feels the same way. He’s staying local because he doesn’t want to put his family through a long commute for an unnecessary risk.

“When our in-laws live about 10 hours away so it’s going to be a really long travel but we just thought it would be safer if we stay local and didn’t run the risk of traveling and staying in a hotel and come in contact with other people who might have Covid,” said Olson.

Melody Davis isn’t travel due to her family in the area but she says she wouldn’t mind traveling if she needed to.

“My son came in from Saudi Daisy area, I would (travel) wear the mask and stuff if I had to.