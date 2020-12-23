Raffensperger calls for end to no-excuse absentee voting

ATLANTA, Georgia (WDEF) – The Secretary of State testified at a hearing on the Georgia elections on Wednesday.

Brad Raffensperger called for an end to no-excuse absentee voting which his office carried out this year.

The practice began this year because of the pandemic.

Raffenberger’s office even sent out absentee request forms all over the state to encourage people to vote by mail instead of coming to the polls during Covid-19.

But today, he said that in the future, no-excuse absentee voting makes no sense when the state offers weeks of early voting in person.

He also supports voter identification for absentee voting, which would be a signature match.

But the Secretary dismisses claims of widespread voter fraud in the November election.

And the slammed a “tsunami of disinformation” about the vote.

Raffensperger called out conservative news organizations like Newsmax and One America News for having to issue retractions over their claims that Dominion Voting Systems software flipped votes.

That is a claim that the President and his legal team have often levelled.

Georgia went to Dominion voting machines last year, despite complaints from democrats who opposed the system.

Raffensperger says multiple investigations have found no truth to the Dominion allegations.

And a Dominion official is filing a defamation lawsuit against Presidential attorney Rudy Giuliani plus One America News and Newsmax.