Organ Donor’s Parents meet with Heart Recipient

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – 3 years ago on December 23rd, Norma Hill lost her son unexpectedly.

Victor Maurice Hill was 32 when he passed away.

“He was a gifted, talented, intelligent, spiritual anointed young man. He loved the Lord and he loved people. He was more like a gift to us,” says Norma Hill, Organ Donor’s Mom.

Victor was an organ donor who helped save 4 lives.

His heart helped save the life of Emily Hardin in Knoxville.

On Wednesday, they met for the first time virtually and Hardin surprised Hill with a Christmas gift.

“I am so thankful that i have gotten this opportunity to do so much. I have gotten to graduate college and meet my youngest niece,” says Emily Hardin, Heart Recipient.

“Ohhhh are you serious? It’s Victor’s heartbeat! I get to keep this. I love it,” says Hill.

Overwhelmed by hearing her son’s heartbeat for the first time in years, Hill says she will forever stay in touch with Hardin.

“She was able to give me something that she knew I would love. It tells me alot about her as a person. She is full of love, joy and is excited about life,” says Hill.

For more information about how you or a loved one could become an organ donor and help save lives click here.