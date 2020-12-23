Mom to Mom – Funfetti Dip, A Snack Your Kids Can Dip Into

We have a simple and easy snack your kids can dip into. We are making Funfetti Dip. I first learned about this at a kid’s birthday party and ever since then, we just love it as a snack and it’s really easy to do.

All you need are four ingredients. You just need the funfetti cake mix, the cheesecake Jello, which you can also use Greek yogurt, but we personally love the cheesecake Jello, and you just make this accordingly. Then you want to get some Cool Whip, it can be Cool Whip, whipped cream, however you desire but just as long as you have this to mix with all three, it’s delicious.

First, you want to take your Jello and just follow the instructions on the back of the box. I already have mine made up, so we’re going to add to it your cake mix. You want to dump the entire thing in there. Once you stir that together and have it blended nicely, that’s when you want to add your Cool Whip to it. Blend all three ingredients together until you have this nice fluffy dip. So as you can see, this is really easy to make.

We like to serve it with animal crackers, but you can feel free to serve it with anything you like, strawberries, apples, any fruit pretty much goes well with this. And it’s just a wonderful snack that your kids love and it’s very easy for them to make.

Moms, if you have any suggestions that you would like for us to try, we’d love to hear about them. You can post it to our Facebook page, and be sure to check out our Mom To Mom page for more tips.