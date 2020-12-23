First Wave of Vaccines for First Responders

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Chief David Roddy and other city officials are grateful that front line workers in Chattanooga are able to receive the first round of the Moderna vaccine.

“They have had to go into settings inside people’s homes” said Chief Roddy. “Close interactions and they havent been able to avoid that because that’s part of what being a police officer or fire fighter requires.”

Officer Jeffrey Abbot was in high spirits shortly after getting his vaccine, “I feel good about getting this vaccine. I feel like I can go out there and do my job effectively and not have to worry so much about possibly getting exposed.”

“We’ve had firefighters have covid unfortunately” said Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke. “We’ve had police officers get covid unfortunately.”

Mayor Berke hopes the first round of doses encourages more first responders to volunteer.

“I think one of the things you’re going to see is a firefighter or a police officer talking to their colleague and saying ‘I did it. I’m so happy I did it. I don’t feel bad. It’s okay’” said Mayor Berke.

Looking at the bigger picture, Chattanooga Fire Chief Phil Hyman wants the first round of vaccines to build the confidence of the entire city.

“We really encourage the public too get vaccinated.” said Chief Hyman. “If they want to help first responders, we encourage the public to get the vaccine.”

“We really need to make sure that everyone in are community are looking at this so as we move forward, we get to that herd immunity point of 60 -70 plus percent of our nation” said Mayor Berke.